JUST IN: Major Abducted At NDA Finally Regains Freedom

Major CL Datong, who was abducted when bandits broke into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, last month, has regained freedom.

Two senior officers were gunned down in the incident which happened on August 24, 2021.

On Friday night, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Ezindu Idimah, said Datong was rescued by troops.

He said the operations leading to his rescue led to the destruction of several identified bandits’ camps in Afaka- Birnin Gwari areas of the state.

He said scores of bandits were killed during the operation, particularly, in the late hours of September 17.

He said the Division in conjunction with the Air Task Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies, immediately swung into action by conducting operations in the Afaka general area to find and rescue the officer after a directed by the Chief of Army Staff.

“The troops arrived at a camp suspected to be the location where Maj CL Datong was being held. At the camp, the troops exchanged fire with the bandits overwhelmed them superior fire.

“In the process, the gallant troops were able to rescue the abducted officer. However, the officer sustained a minor injury but has been treated in a medical facility and handed over to NDA for further action,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the NAF, DSS , Nigerian Police and “patriotic Nigerians” for their invaluable support which contributed to the success of this operation.

He said their operations will continue until they capture or neutralize the assailants that killed two officers in the NDA.

