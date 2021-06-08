News

JUST IN: Major newspaper, govt websites down

A number of leading media websites are currently not working, including the Guardian, Financial Times, Independent and the New York Times.
The UK government website – gov.uk – is also down.
Affected websites displayed the message: “Error 503 Service Unavailable”.
Early reports have suggested it could be related to Fastly, a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites, reports the BBC.

