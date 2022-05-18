Top Stories

JUST IN: Malami, Tallen, attend FEC meeting

…Council observes a minute silence in honour of ex-minister, Ige

*Ngige absent

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

Two of the ministers who backtracked on their ambitions to take part in next year’s elections attended Wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

The President had, last week, at a valedictory  Council session ordered the 10 ministers who had indicated interests to contest elective positions to resign their appointments vowing to appoint their replacement without delay.

While some of the ministers, including Rotimi Amaechi (Transport), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta) and others heeded the order, some declined opting to stay on by dumping their ambition at the last minute.

Among those who made U-turns and were at the Council meeting were the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister for Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen who joined the meeting virtually.

Malami had obtained the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest the Kebbi State governorship poll while Tallen was vying for a Senatorial seat in Plateau.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who also dumped his Presidential ambition and opted to continue in Buhari’s cabinet was, however, not part of the meeting during the opening session which members of the press were permitted to observe.

Before the commencement of the meeting, a minute silence was held in honour of former Minister of Communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who recently died at 83.

Those physically in attendance were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).

Other Ministers were the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal  Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others were Ministers of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, Agric, Mustapha Shehuri and Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

 

