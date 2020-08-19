Top Stories

JUST IN: Mali President resigns after military coup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned his position as Mali President following a military coup in the West African country on Tuesday.
It had been widely been reported earlier that Malian President and his Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, were “arrested” late Tuesday afternoon in Bamako by mutinous soldiers supporting the opposition.
“We can tell you that the president and prime ministers are under our control. We arrested them at his home ” (at the home of the Head of State), said a soldier, who requested anonymity.
“IBK (President Keita) and his Prime Minister are in an armoured vehicle on their way to Kati”, the military camp on the outskirts of Bamako where the mutiny began in the morning, said another military source in the mutineer camp.
Moments after the news of President Keïta’s arrest went viral, a video showing the moment Mali President was arrested emerged on social media.
Shortly after this, another video emerged, showing the moment Mali’s Presidential Villa was taken over by young protesters following President Keita’s arrest by the soldiers of the Milian Army. In the video, the apparently excited young Malians could be seen playing inside the swimming pool at the Malian Presidential Villa.
African Union and the United Nations have since condemned the military coup in Mali, with the AU and the UN calling for the immediate release of the detained Malian President.
However, early on Wednesday President Keita announced that he is resigning from his post saying that he does not wish blood to be shed following a military mutiny that plunged the country into a political crisis.
“Today, certain parts of the military have decided that intervention was necessary. Do I really have a choice? Because I do not wish blood to be shed,” Keita said in a brief statement broadcast on national television.
The Malian President said he has decided “to give up my duty from now on.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Edo 2020: Obaseki joins PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formerly joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The governor made this known on Friday afternoon when he led some of his appointees and supporters to the PDP secretariat in Benin-City. The leadership of the PDP had on Wednesday met with Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office. […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: I’m now COVID-19 free — Fayemi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has now tested negative for COVID-19, 11 days after he tested positive. Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, announced this on his Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday. Writing on his Twitter handle, Fayemi tweeted: “After 11 days in isolation, […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 more deaths as NDDC confirms 571 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives to bring the total number of deaths from the infection to 740 even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 571 new cases of the disease in the country. In their release late Sunday the NCDC said the latest cases brings the total number of confirmed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: