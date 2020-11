Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Police have arrested a 21-year-old male (names withheld) for abducting a 16-year-old boy and burying him in the state.

Kano Police Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect buried the corpse of the victim and demanded the sum of N1.3 million and top up card worth N20, 000 from the parents as ransom.

Details later…

