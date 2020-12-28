Sports

JUST IN: Man City game at Everton off after positive COVID-19 tests

Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton on Monday has been postponed four hours before kick-off because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.
The latest tests have returned more positive results, in addition to those of Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two staff members revealed on 25 December, reports the BBC
The City training ground will be closed for an “indeterminate period”.
City cited “a risk the virus could spread” among the squad with the “security of the bubble compromised”.
A statement added: “After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.
“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.”
The Premier League said the rise in cases at City “created uncertainty” and that the competition’s board “received medical advice that the match should be postponed”.
A league statement continued: “The board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow [Tuesday].
“The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.
“The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them.”
It is the second Premier League match to be called off because of coronavirus since the top flight’s resumption in June. Newcastle’s match at Aston Villa, scheduled for early December, was also postponed.
A number of English Football League matches have also been postponed.
City are scheduled to play at Chelsea on Sunday, 3 January, followed by their Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester United on Wednesday, 6 January.
The club said their squad and associated bubble will have testing before a decision is made whether to resume training.

