JUST IN: Man City’s Mendy granted bail after rape, sexual assault charges

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with rape and sexual assault, has been released from prison on bail.

The 27-year-old is accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy, who attended a hearing at Chester Crown Court, had been held in custody since his arrest in August, reports the BBC.

The France international faces seven counts of rape and one of sex assault.

He had been due to go on trial this month but it has now been put back to June at the earliest.

Judge Patrick Thompson told Mendy he must live at his home address, not contact complainants and surrender his passport.

He agreed to the conditions and replied “OK” to the judge.

The alleged offences include three counts of rape said to have happened on October 11, 2020, sexual touching on January 2 last year, two counts of rape on July 24 and two counts of rape on August 23.

Mendy, from Prestbury in Cheshire, was granted bail until January 24 for a further pre-trial hearing.

The left-back joined the incumbent Premier League champions from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52m.

He was first arrested and charged with offences on August 26 and had been denied bail on three occasions since.

He was suspended by Manchester City following the charges.

Mendy was joined at the hearing by co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, who has been charged with six counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC said that another count of rape and another count of sexual assault were authorised for Matturie, from Eccles in Greater Manchester, on Thursday.

The 40-year-old will appear in court next week on the additional charges and a decision on his application for bail is yet to be made.

 

