JUST IN: Man sets ablaze five children after disagreement with wife in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Tragedy occurred over the weekend in Ondo State following the setting ablaze of five children by a 54-year-old man.

The suspect, Mr Joseph Ojo, allegedly committed the crime in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the man took the move after alleging that his wife, who is the mother of his step children, upset him.

According to sources, the father set the kids on fire after pouring petrol into the children’s room while they were sleeping.

Another source disclosed that disagreement between the man and his wife boiled over after she had been denying him of sex.

While one of the children was burnt to death, the other four were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the mother of the children was able to escape from the inferno with minor injuries with her 18-month-old twins who are the man’s biological children

