Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Man sets ablaze five children after disagreement with wife in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

 

Tragedy occurred over the weekend in Ondo State following the setting ablaze of five children by a 54-year-old man.

The suspect, Mr Joseph Ojo, allegedly committed the crime in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the man took the move after alleging that his wife, who is the mother of his step children, upset him.

According to sources, the father set the kids on fire after pouring petrol into the children’s room while they were sleeping.

Another source disclosed that disagreement between the man and his wife boiled over after she had been denying him of sex.

While one of the children was burnt to death, the other four were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the mother of the children was able to escape from the inferno with minor injuries with her 18-month-old twins who are the man’s biological children

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boko Haram kills five, abducts 30 women in Adamawa village

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Kwapre, a village in Hong local government area of Adamawa and killed five persons. They also abducted women said to be no fewer than 30 during the attack on Friday evening. Sources added the insurgents shot rapidly, scaring residents into surrounding bushes and destroyed houses as well as […]
Metro & Crime

Arrest killers of our monarch, not killers of cows – Ondo community

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

Three months after the killing of a first class monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State by suspected bandits, the community Thursday alleged plans by the security agencies to cover the gruesome murder. Rather than arrest the killers of their monarch, Oba Israel Adeusi, the community alleged that the […]
Metro & Crime

Lying-in-state: Family, friends, foreigners eulogise TB Joshua’s legacy

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos, yesterday played host to dignitaries from all walks of life who came to pay their last respects to the founder of the church, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua. The SCOAN founder, fondly called TB Joshua, died on Saturday June 5, 2021. He was 57. Residents and sympathisers also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica