JUST-IN: Man Slumps, Dies By Roadside In Rivers

The development has caused remorse and worries among residents who witnessed the pathetic development.

According to an eyewitness account, the yet-to-be-identified man in his early sixties was walking by the roadside and later fell on the walkway and died instantly.

The source who gave her name simply as Grace narrated that when the said man fell, he was struggling to stand but no help came in at that moment.

Grace added that passersby who gathered around the man were only taking pictures instead of helping to save the situation.

She said: “This afternoon, the man was walking by the roadside, and later he fell down. Some people gathered around him. He was struggling to stand up but he couldn’t. He later died.

“Nobody knew him. People were afraid to touch him, because if the police come now they may arrest him for questioning. So nobody wanted a problem. The man died there.”

Grace Iringekoko who is the spokesperson of the state police command and a superintendent of police was contacted and he said police are aware of the incident, adding that it has ordered an investigation into the death.