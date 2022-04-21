Sports

JUST IN: Man United appoint Erik ten Hag manager

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Manchester United have confirmed that Erik ten Hag will be their new manager on contract to June 2025, with the option to extend for a year. The Dutchman will leave his role as Ajax head coach and begin his Old Trafford tenure after the end of this season.

Ten Hag has spent more than four years in charge of Ajax, winning the Dutch league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21. His team lost the 2022 cup final to PSV last Sunday but are on course to secure another league title.

An agreement has been reached to pay Ten Hag’s €2m release clause and it is understood the 52-year-old has been granted a key demand: to be allowed the final decision on transfers together with the club executive.

Ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

United’s initial five-man shortlist also included the Spain coach Luis Enrique, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino but Ten Hag quickly emerged as the clear frontrunner. He will be the club’s first permanent manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjær left in November, Ralf Rangnick having stepped in on an interim basis.

Luis Enrique in effect ruled himself out when he made it clear he would not leave the Spain job until after this winter’s World Cup. Lopetegui and Pochettino were interviewed but Ten Hag impressed in discussions led by John Murtough, United’s football director, and overseen by Joel Glazer, the co-chairman.

During interviews Ten Hag more than satisfied the club with his English, which had been regarded as a potential challenge. The squad were informed of his appointment on Thursday morning.

*Courtesy: The Guardian

 

Reporter

