Manchester United have been drawn to play Chelsea in the semi finals of the English FA Cup, while Arsenal will meet the winner of the Newcastle versus Manchester City quarterquarter-final tie.

The draw for the games, which come up on July 18 and 19 at Wembley Stadium, was done at half time of the Newcastle/Manchester City game by former England and Magpies skipper Alan Shearer.

FIXTURES

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Newcastle/Man City

