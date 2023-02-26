Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Man United win EFL Cup to end six-year trophy wait

Manchester United claimed their first trophy since 2017 with victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

Newcastle’s own wait for silverware, stretching back to 1969, goes on after two goals inside six minutes in the first half established Manchester United’s superiority and set them on their to the first success under manager Erik ten Hag, reports the BBC.

Casemiro broke the deadlock after 33 minutes when he headed home Luke Shaw’s free-kick and his side doubled their advantage after Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford’s shot out of the reach of Newcastle’s stand-in keeper Loris Karius, deputising for suspended Nick Pope.

Newcastle attempted to rally in the second half, but the goals have dried up at the wrong time for Eddie Howe’s men.

It meant Manchester United were back in the honours after last tasting success six years ago when lifting the Europa League under Jose Mourinho, and also winning this competition in the same campaign.

RESULT

Man Utd 2 – 0 Newcastle

