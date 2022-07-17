Sports

JUST IN: Man Utd agree £57m deal for Ajax defender, Martinez

Manchester United have agreed to sign Argentina central defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in a deal worth 67.37m euros (£57.3m).

The 24-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year, reports the BBC.

The move, for an initial £49m, is subject to a medical, personal terms being finalised and a UK visa.

The deal includes £8.5m in add-ons and £2.2m in solidarity payments to Martinez’s former clubs.

He made 120 appearances for Ajax after moving from Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia for £6.3m in 2019, and also played for Newell’s Old Boys.

Martinez has won seven caps for Argentina since making his senior debut in March 2019.

He is United’s third summer signing after Tyrell Malacia joined from Feyenoord and Christian Eriksen moved on a free transfer.

 

 

