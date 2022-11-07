Sports

JUST IN: Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League play-offs

Manchester United has been drawn to face Spanish football powerhouse, Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs

FULL DRAW

Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

FC Salzburg v Roma

More details later…

 

