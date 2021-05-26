JUST IN: Man Utd lose Europa League final, De Gea misses decisive penalty in epic shootout

Related Articles
JUST IN: 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus
Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday. “Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the […]
NPHCDA trains health workers on handling COVID-19 vaccines
Ahead of the arrival and roll out of the expected COVID-19 vaccines, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has begun the training of over 13,000 health workers nationwide, to ensure proper handling and administration. This came as Executive Director/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, revealed that a self e-registration link had been developed to […]
Bayelsa: Supreme Court upholds Diri’s election
…dismisses appeal against dep gov The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the election of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State. A full panel of the apex court dismissed the six appeals seeking to nullify the election of Diri. The panel of the court, led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta in a unanimous judgement, upheld the election of […]
