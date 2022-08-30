Top Stories

JUST IN: Many feared dead as building collapses in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

 

Hundreds are feared dead after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Kano on Tuesday.

Alhaji Sale Jili the Executive Secretary Kano State Emergency Management Agency, who arrived the scene, said they are mobilizing for a quick response rescue mission.

He said they understand that some of those that were trapped under the rubble of the building were passersby and food vendors.

The building, located in the popular GSM Market according to one of those who was lucky to escape as the structure was collapsing, told our Correspondent that they had finished the first and second levels which housed the marketers.

He said roughly 100 persons were selling mobile phones and other GSM accessories, while there were those who made food and others took the place as a resting place.

Already rescue operations involving police, Civil Defence and others were at the scenes, but as at the time of filing this report only three people were said to have escaped unhurt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soludo warns those building illegal structures in markets, other areas

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, NNEWI

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has warned those erecting illegal structures in markets, especially in the Onitsha main market, not to dare him. He stated his resolve to solve the existential threats and restore law and order in the state. He stated this during a state-wide broadcast as a follow up to the […]
Editorial Top Stories

Lesson from the Mexico friendly for the NFF, Rohr

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On July 4, Nigeria was a guest of the Mexico Football Federation in the 2021 MexTour Series decided at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum in the United States of America. Interestingly, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decided to parade home-based players for the encounter. As expected, it was a rout as Mexico, with their star-studded […]
News Top Stories

NANS shelves planned protest as Senate, Vision Africa intervene

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), yesterday, shelved its proposed protest following the intervention by the Senate and a non-governmental organisation, Vision Africa. NANS, through its National President, Sunday Asefon, had threatened to shut down Abuja and ensure that political parties did not hold their primary elections in the nation’s political capital. However, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica