JUST IN: Many feared dead as building collapses in Kano

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Hundreds are feared dead after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Kano on Tuesday.

Alhaji Sale Jili the Executive Secretary Kano State Emergency Management Agency, who arrived the scene, said they are mobilizing for a quick response rescue mission.

He said they understand that some of those that were trapped under the rubble of the building were passersby and food vendors.

The building, located in the popular GSM Market according to one of those who was lucky to escape as the structure was collapsing, told our Correspondent that they had finished the first and second levels which housed the marketers.

He said roughly 100 persons were selling mobile phones and other GSM accessories, while there were those who made food and others took the place as a resting place.

Already rescue operations involving police, Civil Defence and others were at the scenes, but as at the time of filing this report only three people were said to have escaped unhurt.

