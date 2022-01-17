Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Many feared dead as gunmen attack Kebbi community, burn corpses

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Many feared dead as gunmen attack Kebbi community, burn corpses

 

Scores of residents are feared killed during a midnight raid in Dan-Kade village in Unashi district under the Zuru chiefdom of Kebbi State, SaharaReporters is reporting.

An unspecified number of terrorists had invaded the village killing scores of people in the attack on Sunday night.

A resident of the village, Bello Dankade, said: “Many were killed and their corpses burnt. We can’t tell the number of fatalities right now. We are left wondering why killings seem to be on the rise, particularly in the North-West region.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Info Commissioner to printers: Fight quackery, entrench professionalism in your craft

Posted on Author Reporter

…as association solicits A’Ibom govt’s patronage. The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has tasked members of the Association of Professional Printers, Akwa Ibom State ( APPA ) to push back quackery and restore professionalism among its members. The Commissioner gave the charged during the week when members of the […]
Metro & Crime

Six suspected cultists nabbed while buying gun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested six suspected members of dreaded cult groups at Odogbolu area of Ogun State while buying a locally-made pistol. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects were arrested on Friday. The PPRO said four cultists, Aboyeji Oluwadamilare, Adebiyi Mathew, Jacob […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Motorcyclist brutalises, rapes 26-year-okd lady

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A commercial motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider has allegedly brutalised and raped a female passenger at Idumuine quarters in Isselu-Uku Local Government Area of Delta State.   The 26-year-old victim, Nwamaka (surname withheld), was on her way to church on Sunday when the motorcyclist pounced on her. The New Telegraph learnt that the motorcycle rider […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica