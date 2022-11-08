JUST IN: Many feared killed after gunmen attack police checkpoint in Anambra

There is tension in Anambra State, following the attack on a police checkpoint, Tuesday, by gunmen.
It was learnt that some people are feared dead while others are reportedly injured.The incident happened at about 10.30am between the Ihiala-Uli axis in Ihiala Local Government Area.
The attack forced drivers and commuters to run for dear lives as the gunmen shot non-stop
According to reports security operatives removed their uniforms and took cover in nearby bushes and houses.
The Onitsha-Owerri Expressway had been abandoned as of the time of filing this report.