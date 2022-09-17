Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Many feared trapped as six-storey building collapses in Uyo

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Adeyinka Adeniji

An unspecified number of victims have been confirmed trapped under rubble after a six-storey building collapsed over a bungalow in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Ibrahim Farinloye, Southwest Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), while intimating journalists about the development, said search and rescue operations are underway.

His statement read: “The South-South Zonal Office of NEMA has confirmed that at about 6:30 pm,  a six-storey building behind Zenith Bank on Akah Road by Plaza, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State collapsed on a bungalow.

“Some people are said to be trapped in the bungalow. Search and rescue has commenced.”

 

Reporter

