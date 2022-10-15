JUST IN: Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January over allegations relating to a woman, reports the BBC.

He was arrested again on Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching his bail, which was extended in June.

Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same female complainant. Greenwood is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The forward, who has made one appearance for the senior England men’s team, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.

Nike also ended its sponsorship deal with him and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged rape is said to have occurred on October 22, 2021, while the alleged assault is said to have taken place last December.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period of time since November 2018.

Ms Potter said the charges were made after specialist rape prosecutors reviewed of a file of evidence from police.

She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

