Sports

JUST IN: Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

 

 

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January over allegations relating to a woman, reports the BBC.

He was arrested again on Saturday in Trafford for allegedly breaching his bail, which was extended in June.

Prosecutors said the charges all related to the same female complainant. Greenwood is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The forward, who has made one appearance for the senior England men’s team, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.

Nike also ended its sponsorship deal with him and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged rape is said to have occurred on October 22, 2021, while the alleged assault is said to have taken place last December.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period of time since November 2018.

Ms Potter said the charges were made after specialist rape prosecutors reviewed of a file of evidence from police.

She added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Italy set new unbeaten record as Germany thump Armenia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy broke the world record for the longest unbeaten run in international football with a goalless draw at Switzerland on Sunday, while Germany got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track by thrashing Armenia 6-0. European champions Italy should have taken all three points, but Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Jorginho’s second-half penalty. […]
Sports

Diamond League: Hobbs wins 100m as Fraser-Pryce pulls out injured

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women’s 100m after Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women’s 100m in Monaco last month, reports the BBC. “Been struggling with some discomfort in my hamstring a […]
Sports

Olympics: Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Posted on Author Reporter

  With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as calls to move the 2022 Games continue to grow. “In regards to the Olympics, we continue […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica