JUST IN: Mass resignation hits PDP leadership as crisis deepens

Seven deputy national officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have resigned in protest against what they called “poor leadership”, it is being reported.

They promised to remain loyal to the PDP but said they will not be able to work with the current National Working Committee (NWC), an insider said.

Those, who resigned include the Deputy National Financial Secretary, the Deputy Legal Adviser, the Deputy National Auditor, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, the Deputy Women Leader and the Deputy Organising Secretary.

Online news portal, TheCable could not confirm the seventh officer.

They particularly alleged that there is a lack of financial transparency in the leadership.

