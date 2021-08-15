News

JUST IN: Massive earthquake kills 304 in Haiti

A powerful earthquake has struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800.

The 7.2-magnitude quake hit the west of the country on Saturday morning, toppling and damaging buildings including churches and hotels, reports the BBC.

The prime minister said there was “extensive damage” and declared a month-long state of emergency.

Haiti is still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The epicentre of Saturday’s quake was about 12km (7.5 miles) from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was felt in the densely-populated capital of Port-au-Prince, some 125km away, and in neighbouring countries.

“Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital,” Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicentre, told AFP news agency.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he had mobilised a team to work on the relief effort.

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” he said. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”

Henry later revealed he had flown in a plane over the city of Cayes.

US President Joe Biden has authorised an “immediate US response” to help Haiti and said USAID would work to support efforts to “assess the damage and assist efforts to recover those who were injured and those who must now rebuild”.

“In what is already a challenging time for the people of Haiti, I am saddened by the devastating earthquake,” he said.

The USGS earlier warned that the earthquake could result in thousands of fatalities and injuries. It also said several aftershocks had been felt in the region, including one measuring 5.8 magnitude.

