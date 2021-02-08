Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Mayhem in Lagos suburb

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that there is mayhem taking place at Alakuko/Dalemo suburbs of Lagos State where hoodlums are fighting.
All shops and schools are said to have been closed while gunshots are reportedly being heard around the vicinity of the mayhem.
There is no vehicular movement and residents are running for their lives.
The situation has been described as “a war zone”.
More details later…

Reporter

