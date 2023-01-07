News

JUST IN: McCarthy again defeated in 14th vote for Speaker’s gavel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Republican Kevin McCarthy has lost the 14th vote in the House of Representatives to pick a Speaker.

Of the six diehard rebels, four voted for alternative candidates and two switched their votes to ‘present’, reports the BBC.

There was a tense exchange between McCarthy, his deputy chief of staff and key rebel Matt Gaetz on the House floor after the latest round on Friday night.

“I’ll have the votes,” McCarthy said earlier as he left the chamber after losing the 13th round.

The stalemate means some of the key functions of the House, like forming committees and swearing in new members, are on hold.

The Speaker sets the House agenda and oversees legislative business.

The post is second in line to the presidency after the US vice-president.

Meanwhile, a motion to adjourn until Monday was rejected. Some Republicans seemed to switch their votes to side with the Democrats and keep this going.

In a few minutes, it will be 12 hours since the gavel first sounded on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Kevin McCarthy’s Republican allies have been chanting “one more time” on the House Floor.

And in a fresh development, CNN is reporting that Matt Gaetz has agreed to change his vote and pick Kevin McCarthy in a 15th round of voting.

Sources have told the network that the Florida congressman will finally relent and grant McCarthy the speakership.

CNN says former President Donald Trump called Gaetz and another rebel, Andy Biggs, to vote for McCarthy and “wrap this up tonight”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Africa’s stolen artefacts must be returned to salvage our heritage, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday called for an aggressive move by Nigerians to ensure the return of the artefacts looted or illegally taken away from the country by the colonialists. He said this in his address at the launching of the International Centre for Yoruba Arts and Culture (INCEYAC) at the University of Ibadan. The […]
News

FCTA: Councils’ monthly allocation declines

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Facts emerging yesterday have shown that there was a sharp decline in the monthly statutory allocation for the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory. Information from the administration revealed that a total of N3, 668,506,659.36 billion was disbursed to the six area councils and other stakeholders as statutory allocation for the month of […]
News

Blue light exposure from phones, laptops harmful – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

New research from Oregon State University (OSU) has shown that the damaging effects of daily, lifelong exposure to the blue light emanating from phones, computers and household fixtures worsen as a person ages, The results of the study are published in ‘Nature Partner Journals Ageing’. According to the researchers, the study involved Drosophila melanogaster, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica