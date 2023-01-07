JUST IN: McCarthy again defeated in 14th vote for Speaker’s gavel

Republican Kevin McCarthy has lost the 14th vote in the House of Representatives to pick a Speaker.

Of the six diehard rebels, four voted for alternative candidates and two switched their votes to ‘present’, reports the BBC.

There was a tense exchange between McCarthy, his deputy chief of staff and key rebel Matt Gaetz on the House floor after the latest round on Friday night.

“I’ll have the votes,” McCarthy said earlier as he left the chamber after losing the 13th round.

The stalemate means some of the key functions of the House, like forming committees and swearing in new members, are on hold.

The Speaker sets the House agenda and oversees legislative business.

The post is second in line to the presidency after the US vice-president.

Meanwhile, a motion to adjourn until Monday was rejected. Some Republicans seemed to switch their votes to side with the Democrats and keep this going.

In a few minutes, it will be 12 hours since the gavel first sounded on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Kevin McCarthy’s Republican allies have been chanting “one more time” on the House Floor.

And in a fresh development, CNN is reporting that Matt Gaetz has agreed to change his vote and pick Kevin McCarthy in a 15th round of voting.

Sources have told the network that the Florida congressman will finally relent and grant McCarthy the speakership.

CNN says former President Donald Trump called Gaetz and another rebel, Andy Biggs, to vote for McCarthy and “wrap this up tonight”.

