Lionel Messi has agreed to join French football power house, PSG.

The news, which broke just a few minutes ago, is coming barely 48 hours after his tearful press conference where he announced that he would be ending his 17-year relationship with Barcelona.

The Argentine captain has agreed to a two-year deal with the Paris outfit and will join the likes of Neymar and Mbappe in wearing the famous blue jersey of the former France champions.

