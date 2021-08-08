JUST IN: Messi in tears at news conference as he confirms Barca exit

Related Articles
UEFA League: Chelsea seal early qualification to last 16
Chelsea sealed their progress to the Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare as Olivier Giroud's late header secured a 2-1 victory at Rennes, reports the BBC.
Atletico, Real, Barca split by two points in La Liga after leaders lose to Bilbao
Inigo Martinez’s late header threw La Liga’s title race even further open as leaders Atletico Madrid lost at Athletic Bilbao. Alex Berenguer scored early for the hosts but Stefan Savic looked to have rescued a point until Martinez struck, reports the BBC. Atletico remain two points above both Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Sevilla […]
AFN: We are going to compete in AFA kits
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria says the track and field contingent to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which starts on Friday will compete in kits provided by the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, Secretary General of the federation says the athletes like their counterparts in […]
