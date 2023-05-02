JUST-IN: Messi Suspended By PSG

Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St Germain for two weeks after making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Messi is said to have travelled after PSG’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday without the club’s permission.

The 35-year-old, who also has a role as a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia, is expected to miss matches against Troyes on Sunday and AC Ajaccio on May 13.

He will reportedly not train with the club, or be paid, for the two weeks.