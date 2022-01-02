Sports

JUST IN: Messi Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been placed in self-isolation, according to his club Paris Saint-Germain.

Four PSG players tested positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes, including the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Following an emotional departure from Barcelona last summer, the Argentinian star has had a rocky start to life in Paris.

In 11 league games for PSG, Messi has only one goal, but he has five goals in the Champions League.

He will be out of Monday’s cup encounter, as well as PSG’s first Ligue 1 fixture since the winter break, against Lyon next Sunday.

Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala, a teenage midfielder, were among the other players who tested positive.

“They are currently respecting isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols,” PSG said.

The number of Covid cases in France has topped 200,000 a day this week.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

