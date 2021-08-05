Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Messi to leave Barcelona

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Barcelona say Lionel Messi will not be staying at the club “because of financial and structural obstacles”.

Messi, 34, has been a free agent since 1 July when his contract expired.

He agreed a new deal on reduced wages with club two weeks later, but it was dependent on Barca selling players to afford his salary, reports the BBC.

“Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” the club said.

Barcelona said Messi was poised to extend his 21-year career with the club by signing the deal on Thursday, and blame La Liga for the failure to do so.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles [Spanish La Liga regulations],” the club said.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: EndSARS targeted at removing Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

How SARS killed my brother, turned family to ATM –Woman The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said that the End- SARS protest was aimed at bringing down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also stated that the level of carnage witnessed in the twilight of the protests was aided by the spread […]
Sports

NWFL boss commiserates with NFF on Ibah’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has joined other Nigerian football family members to commiserate with the family of the departed board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, Mr Emmanuel Ibah. A heartbroken Falode, said from her base in Lagos, Tuesday, that: “The […]
News Top Stories

Govs want injection of N2trn infrastructure fund into economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the 36 states of the country have called on the Federal Government to inject the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the nation’s economy. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, also made case for the revitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank to support the government’s housing programme. Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica