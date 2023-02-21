JUST-IN: Militants Burn Woman Alive, Set Houses On Fire In Imo

An elderly woman was on Tuesday burnt to ashes when gunmen razed houses in the Amagu Ihube community, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

Among the houses burnt were the country homes of the Imo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Emeka Okoronkwo.

Also, the country home of a former Dean of the Law Faculty of the Imo State University, Owerri, Nnamdi Obiaraeri, who served as Commissioner for information, youth and sports and land and urban planning, respectively during the administrations of former governors of the state, Ikedi Ohakim and Rochas Okorocha was razed.

During the attack, the gunmen also torched the country home of a retired Director of the Department of Security Service (DSS), Emeka Ngwu and two houses belonging to two other prominent sons of the area.

It was gathered that the elderly woman was in Ngwu’s house when she was caught by the raging inferno.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye said the State Police Command had launched an investigation into the incident, adding that no arrest had yet been made.

