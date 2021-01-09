News

JUST IN: Militants injure 6 soldiers in fresh attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Six French soldiers were injured during an operation against Islamist militants in Mali in West Africa, French media reported on Saturday, citing the Defence Ministry.
The attackers struck on Friday morning in the central region around Gourma, apparently driving a vehicle up to a military convoy before setting off an explosive.
The injured soldiers were taken to a military hospital in Gao, and three of them were flown to France for further treatment.
According to broadcaster Francinfo, none were in life-threatening condition.
It was the third serious attack on French soldiers since the end of December, when five French soldiers were killed in a week.
As Mali’s former colonial power, France has deployed thousands of soldiers against Islamists in West Africa, including some 5,100 troops active as part of anti-terrorism operation “Barkhane.” (dpa/NAN)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari endorses registration of new APC members

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…as Buni debunks tenure elongation allegation President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the registration of new members for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He gave the approval yesterday when the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by its Acting Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted the timetable for party registration […]
News

Lagos doctors suspend strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical doctors in Lagos State yesterday agreed to suspend a three-day warning strike embarked upon began on Monday. Besides, the doctors agreed to resume work at their respective duty posts in various hospitals in the state effective from today. This was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the Chairman, Medical Guild Representative Council, Dr. […]
News

US hate crime highest in more than a decade – FBI

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hate crimes in the US rose to the highest level in more than a decade last year, according to an FBI report. Hate-motivated murders also rose to a record high in 2019, with 51 deaths – more than double the 2018 total, reports the BBC. Last August, 22 people were killed in a shooting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica