JUST IN: Military helicopter crash lands in Kenya

Military helicopter crash lands in Kenya

A military helicopter has crashed close to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.
The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) say rescue operations are under way, reports the BBC.
The aircraft was on a training mission when it crash landed in the Ngong area, a KDF statement says.
The plane had about 20 people on board, the Standard newspaper reports.

