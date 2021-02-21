Top Stories

JUST IN: Military jet crashes in Abuja

Posted on

 

A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal says Minister of Aviation, Sen. Sirika Hadi.
Unconfirmed reports have it that all six passengers on the plane were killed.
Firefighters are currently on the scene.
More details later…

