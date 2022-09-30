Top Stories

JUST IN: Military officers remove B’Faso leader

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Military officers remove B’Faso leader

 

An army captain in Burkina Faso has announced on national television that he has ousted military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

Ibrahim Traore cited Lt Col Damiba’s inability to deal with an Islamist insurgency as the reason, reports the BBC.

He also announced that borders were closed indefinitely and all political activities were suspended.

Lt Col Damiba’s junta overthrew an elected government in January, citing a failure to halt Islamist attacks.

But his administration has also not been able to quell the jihadist violence. On Monday, 11 soldiers were killed when they were escorting a convoy of civilian vehicles in the north of the country.

Earlier on Friday, Lt Col Damiba urged the population to remain calm after heavy gunfire was heard in parts of the capital.

More than 20 armed soldiers – most with their faces covered – appeared on state TV shortly before 20:00 local time.

“Faced with the deteriorating situation, we tried several times to get Damiba to refocus the transition on the security question,” said the statement signed by Traore.

“Damiba’s actions gradually convinced us that his ambitions were diverting away from what we set out to do. We decided this day to remove Damiba,” it said.

A curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 was also announced.

The United States said it was “deeply concerned” by events in Burkina Faso and encouraged its citizens to limit movements in the country.

“We call for a return to calm and restraint by all actors,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Before dawn, shots and explosions were heard in the capital, Ouagadougou, some of them coming from near the presidential palace and main military barracks.

After sunrise, the normally bustling city was largely deserted, with soldiers on the streets blocking some roads and guarding key strategic points.

State television had stopped broadcasting and more gunfire was heard later in the day.

Lt Col Damiba said there was a “confused situation” created by “mood swings” among some soldiers as rumours of a coup intensified.

Urging people to remain calm and avoid social media speculation, the military leader said there were “negotiations under way to bring back calm and serenity”.

In January, Lt Col Damiba ousted President Roch Kaboré, saying that he had failed to deal with growing militant Islamist violence.

“We have more than what it takes to win this war,” the junta chief said when he was sworn in as president in February.

But many citizens do not feel any safer and there have been protests in different parts of the country this week.

On Friday afternoon, some protesters took to the capital’s streets calling for the removal of Lt Col Damiba.

The Islamist insurgency broke out in Burkina Faso in 2015, leaving thousands dead and forcing an estimated two million people from their homes.

The country has experienced eight successful coups since independence in 1960.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

JTF to launch offensive against gunmen in Anambra, Imo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

A Joint Task Force (JTF) consisting of soldiers and police is set to conduct offensive operations in Anambra and Imo states following killings and destruction of property by gunmen. It was learnt that aerial and land assaults will focus on Anambra South and Orlu Senatorial District in neighbouring Imo.   Meanwhile, the community vigilance groups […]
News Top Stories

NIPC: Investors’ commitment to Nigerian projects records 99.8% increase

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria’s economy recorded a sharp increase in investment announcements in the first half of this year as investors’ commitments rose by 99.8 per cent. According to the record captured by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the economy attracted $10.11 billion in the first six months, representing an increase from $5.06 billion recorded in the […]
News Top Stories

FG releases Unity Schools Common Entrance Examination results

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

The Federal Government has released the 2022 results of the National Common Entrance Examination (NECO), which was held on May 7, for candidates seeking admission into Federal Government Colleges, also known as Unity Schools.   Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said an indigene of Sokoto State, Ajidapa […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica