Top Stories

JUST IN: Military repels fresh bandits’ attack on Kaduna Airport

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Military forces are said to have foiled a fresh attempt by armed bandits to kidnap aviation workers residing in the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport.
This is coming barely two weeks a similar attempt was made with the kidnap of about 13 staff including a staff of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his entire family and that of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) when the bandits attacked previously.
The recent foiled attempt which occurred Sunday morning attracted a gun battle between the bandits and the military who stormed the airport to rescue the victims.
According to reports the bandits, just like before, may have again gained access into the quarters through the runways 23 and 05.
On gaining access to the quarters, the bandits were reported to have headed straight to their alleged target flashing touch lights to locate their way to their victims
Staff living in the junior and senior quarters are currently said to be leaving the quarters to look for residences somewhere outside the airport environment where they will feel safe.
The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, had insisted after the first assault that the Kaduna Airport will not be closed for operations, due to the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerian security has collapsed – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the gruesome beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents was an indication that Nigerian security has collapsed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.   PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the killing as extremely wicked, devilish and must not be left […]
Editorial Top Stories

Stop the drumbeats of war in Edo, Ondo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is sad and shameful that after over two decades of uninterrupted democracy, the electoral process is in the news again, for the wrong reasons. Though there had been much hue and cry over electoral violence, we shall not stop to sound notes of warning, for as long as the drumbeats of war are reverberating. […]
News Top Stories

PGF DG to APC leaders: Help protect Buhari, others’ achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman has called on the leaders of the party to help in protecting the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC in office. Lukman made the call yesterday in a statement he issued in Abuja, titled: ‘Nigeria’s volatile politics […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica