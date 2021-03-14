JUST IN: Military repels fresh bandits’ attack on Kaduna Airport

Military forces are said to have foiled a fresh attempt by armed bandits to kidnap aviation workers residing in the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Kaduna airport.

This is coming barely two weeks a similar attempt was made with the kidnap of about 13 staff including a staff of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his entire family and that of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) when the bandits attacked previously.

The recent foiled attempt which occurred Sunday morning attracted a gun battle between the bandits and the military who stormed the airport to rescue the victims.

According to reports the bandits, just like before, may have again gained access into the quarters through the runways 23 and 05.

On gaining access to the quarters, the bandits were reported to have headed straight to their alleged target flashing touch lights to locate their way to their victims

Staff living in the junior and senior quarters are currently said to be leaving the quarters to look for residences somewhere outside the airport environment where they will feel safe.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, had insisted after the first assault that the Kaduna Airport will not be closed for operations, due to the attack.

