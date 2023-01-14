Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Millions of naira lost as fire razes Ibadan spare parts market

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was in the early hours of Saturday gutted by fire.

The market is one of the major markets in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. It was learnt that the fire incident, which started around 2 a.m. affected about 45 shops.

The Oyo State Fire Service confirmed the incident.

General Manager of the State Fire Service, Rev. Canon Yemi Akinyinka, while speaking on Saturday, said that men of the command were able to quench the fire around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Akinyinka, in a telephone conversation said: “Our men are at Araromi Market Agodi Gate since 2:30 a.m. where they are putting of the fire caused by indiscriminate refuse burning.

“The fire was suppressed at 5:00 a.m. Cooling down operation is ongoing to suppress reignition. On my way for on the spot assessment.

“I cannot say specifically the number of shops now, you know it is an emergency. It started in the night. About 45 shops”.

The incident is coming a few weeks after a tanker lost control and burst into flames in Ibadan also causing a lot of damage.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Absence of witness stalls Evans’ defence, trial in Lagos

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The absence of a defence witness slated to testify before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos Wednesday stalled the trial of an alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, who is standing trial for conspiracy and kidnapping. Evans was charged alongside five other defendants: Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba, over […]
Metro & Crime

Extra- judicial Killings: Benin Court sentences dismissed Police Constable to death

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A High Court sitting in Benin City, has sentenced to death by hanging, a dismissed Police Constable, Joseph Omotosho attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squared (SARS), Edo State  Command.   He was accused of conspiring in the extra-judicial killings of a car dealer, Benson Obodeh, alongside four others who took to flight during the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly investigates incessant gas explosions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

In a bid to address the incessant gas explosion in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly, has directed its Committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace. This was the resolution reached at an emergency plenary on Friday, after the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica