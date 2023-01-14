JUST IN: Millions of naira lost as fire razes Ibadan spare parts market

Araromi spare parts market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was in the early hours of Saturday gutted by fire.

The market is one of the major markets in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. It was learnt that the fire incident, which started around 2 a.m. affected about 45 shops.

The Oyo State Fire Service confirmed the incident.

General Manager of the State Fire Service, Rev. Canon Yemi Akinyinka, while speaking on Saturday, said that men of the command were able to quench the fire around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Akinyinka, in a telephone conversation said: “Our men are at Araromi Market Agodi Gate since 2:30 a.m. where they are putting of the fire caused by indiscriminate refuse burning.

“The fire was suppressed at 5:00 a.m. Cooling down operation is ongoing to suppress reignition. On my way for on the spot assessment.

“I cannot say specifically the number of shops now, you know it is an emergency. It started in the night. About 45 shops”.

The incident is coming a few weeks after a tanker lost control and burst into flames in Ibadan also causing a lot of damage.

