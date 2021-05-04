News

JUST IN: Minister extends NIN-SIM linkage till June 30

The ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise has been extended till June 30, 2021, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said.
This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission, Káyọ̀dé Adegoke.
The minister, who has been under fore of late over his past pro-Taliban radical comments, was also said to have disclosed that 54 million SIM cards have been linked with NIN.

