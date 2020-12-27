JUST IN: Minister of Women Affairs, Tallen, tests positive for COVID-19

Metro & Crime

Musa Pam, Jos

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tallen, in a press statement she issued on Sunday morning to journalists in Jos, said she is asymptomatic and she has gone into isolation during the period of treatment.
“Following interaction with individuals that later show asymptomatic signs of COVID19, I have been advised by my medical team to undergo the test and self isolate for observation over the past few days.
“This is to inform the general public that after undergoing a test carried out on myself and members of my family, my result returned positive while that of members of my family tested negative.
“Currently, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation during the period of treatment. Please keep me in your prayers and I implore you all stay safe and observe all COVID-19 protocols as we grapple with this pandemic,” the statement said.

