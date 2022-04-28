JUST IN: Mino Raiola, agent of Paul Pogba & Zlatan Ibrahimovic, dies aged 54

Mino Raiola, the Italian ‘super agent’ of football stars such as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has died aged 54, according to reports in his homeland.

Raiola was also the agent of Everton striker Moise Kean, currently on loan at Juventus, as well as Mario Balotelli, whose transfer to Liverpool he brokered in 2014.

It was recently reported in Germany that Raiola had been in intensive care for a lung condition not linked to COVID, before reports emerged from Italian TV station Tg La7 that he’d passed away on Thursday.

Raiola was born in Italy in 1967 before spending much of his youth in the Netherlands. He made his name working on transfers for players such as Dennis Bergkamp and Pavel Nedved, establishing himself as one of football’s most high profile intermediaries.

Other high profile clients included Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

*Courtesy: Liverpoolecho.co.uk

