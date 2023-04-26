News Top Stories

JUST IN: Missing Enugu Guber Aspirant Found Dead

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The missing Enugu State gubernatorial candidate in the just concluded 2023 general election, Dons Ude has been found dead.

It would be recalled that Ude, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was reported missing a few days ago.

New Telegraph reports that his lifeless body was found at the 9th Mile Area of Enugu State.

It was further gathered that the PDP chieftain vehicle has been recovered.

The cause of his death is still unclear as of the time of filing his report whether he was a victim of kidnapping or assassination.

It was reported that newsmen reached out to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu State Police Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

He is, however, yet to confirm the report.

