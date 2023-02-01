News

JUST IN: Missing radioactive capsule found in Australia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Authorities in Australia say they have found a tiny radioactive capsule which went missing last week.

Emergency services had “literally found the needle in the haystack”, authorities in Western Australia said.

A huge search was triggered when the object was lost while being transported along a 1,400km (870-mile) route across Western Australia, reports the BBC.

Mining giant Rio Tinto apologised for losing the device, which could have posed a serious danger if handled.

The capsule – which is 6mm (0.24 inches) in diameter and 8mm long – contains a small quantity of Caesium-137, which could cause skin damage, burns or radiation sickness.

Emergency services used specialised equipment including radiation detectors during their hunt.

Announcing their find on Wednesday, the state emergency services paid tribute to “inter-agency teamwork in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds”.

The device was being used at a mine in the remote Kimberley region. Rio Tinto had earlier promised to launch an investigation into what had happened.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Capitol Hill has exposed Amnesty International, Falana, others hypocrisy against Nigerian Military – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The invasion of the United States’ Capitol by pro-Trump protesters has exposed the hypocrisy of Amnesty International,Falana and others in the forefront of the EndSARS movement against the Nigerian military.   This was the submission of the March4Nigeria Movement in reaction to the violent attack of December 6 at the U.S Congress aimed to overturn the […]
News Top Stories

Editors: Shutdown of broadcast stations threat to democracy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed concern over the shutdown of four broadcast stations: NTA, Gamji Television, Alumna Television and Pride FM Station, all located in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, by Governor Bello Matawalle, calling on him to immediately unseal the broadcast stations.   The Zamfara State Government on Saturday shut down […]
News

Zuma hands himself in to S’African police

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself in to police, his foundation says. On Wednesday, it said the 79-year-old was “on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility”. It comes after the country’s Constitutional Court sentenced him to a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he failed to attend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica