JUST IN: Mission to Jupiter’s icy moons called off

The European Space Agency has cancelled its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission at the last minute.

Scientists said lightning meant the weather conditions were not right for launch, reports the BBC.

The Ariane 5 rocket was scheduled to lift off from the ESA’s spaceport in French Guiana at 13:15 BST (09:15 local time).

Scientists will attempt to launch it again tomorrow – if successful the satellite will take eight years to reach its final destination.

It will use a gravitational sling-shot technique around Earth and Venus to give it enough energy to reach Jupiter.

The £1.4bn (€1.6bn) probe could tell us whether Jupiter’s major moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – have the conditions to support simple life.

 

News

No institution mandated to collect regularisation fee –JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said no institution was given the mandate to receive regularization fees on its behalf. Distancing itself from what was termed “exploitative act” of institutions reported to be receiving between N10,000 and N80,000 from candidates purportedly for the processing of late or irregular admissions, the Board insisted that […]

stethoscope
News Top Stories

No work no pay: Doctors dare FG, continue nationwide strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Despite the Federal Government’s resolve to invoke the “No work, no pay order” beginning from today, resident doctors are still going ahead with its nationwide strike which enters the second week today.   This came as the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, insisted that seven out of the 12 demands presented by the National […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 distorted plans in health sector –Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Dominic Adewole, Kunle Olayeni and Sola Adeyemo

…40m women at risk of cervical cancer   As Nigeria continues to grapple with increasing cases of COVID- 19 infections in the country, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the pandemic distorted all plans and strategies already on course and laid out to be implemented in the health sector. This came even […]

