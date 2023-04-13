JUST IN: Mission to Jupiter’s icy moons called off

The European Space Agency has cancelled its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission at the last minute.

Scientists said lightning meant the weather conditions were not right for launch, reports the BBC.

The Ariane 5 rocket was scheduled to lift off from the ESA’s spaceport in French Guiana at 13:15 BST (09:15 local time).

Scientists will attempt to launch it again tomorrow – if successful the satellite will take eight years to reach its final destination.

It will use a gravitational sling-shot technique around Earth and Venus to give it enough energy to reach Jupiter.

The £1.4bn (€1.6bn) probe could tell us whether Jupiter’s major moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – have the conditions to support simple life.