JUST IN: Mob raids another warehouse in Abuja, loots ‘COVID-19 palliatives’

A mob has broken into another warehouse in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) carting away supplies said to be COVID-19 palliatives.

The crowd invaded the warehouse located in Gwagwalada area council at about 9am on Monday.

It is said to be owned by the FCT administration under the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat.

It was learnt that thousands of bags of grains including rice as well as cartons of noodles were stored in the warehouse.

Residents and passersby were seen storming out of the building with as much as they could carry — some had just one bag of rice while others had up to three bags.

Incidentally, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said the palliatives were being kept in anticipation of a possible outbreak of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

