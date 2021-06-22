JUST IN: Mohammed leads FG team to engage Twitter over ban

Top Stories

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is to lead the Federal Government team that will engage Twitter’s management over the suspension of the microblogging and social networking service in Nigeria.
Other members of the team are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, as well as Ministers of Communications and Digital Economy, Foreign Affairs, Works and Housing, Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as other relevant government agencies.
Alhaji Mohammed, who announced this on Tuesday in a statement by his media adviser Segun Adeyemi, said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the composition of the team.
It will be recalled that following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a new path between both parties.

