JUST IN: Mohammed sacks 21 commissioners, top officials

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved the state’s Executive Council.
The termination is with immediate effect.
Those affected include the Secretary to the State Government, Sabi’u Baba; the governor’s Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, 21 Commissioners, and Special Advisers.
