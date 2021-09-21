Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Months after loosing bodyguard, close ally; Davido’s photographer dies

Singer Davido’s photographer, Fortune Ateumunname, is dead

He reportedly drowned at a location in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021.

Arts & Entertainments

Father suffers heart attack after solving son’s maths problem

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 45-year-old Chinese man reportedly suffered a heart attack after getting extremely upset while helping his son with his math homework.   The man, surnamed Liu, had been helping his 3-year-old son with homework since school started last month, but over the past two weeks he had started experiencing a mild pain in his chest […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m now the biggest, richest actor in Africa, says Zubby Michael

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Zubby Michael, Nigerian actor and movie producer, says he is the biggest and richest actor in Africa at the moment. The actor spoke in a recent interview with Broadway Television which spanned his acting career as well as criticisms of him on the social media. Buttressing his claim, Michael recalled being paid the sum of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. She was later released on bail. Caroline Jurie, who won the Mrs. World 2020 competition, was accused of hurting Pushpika De Silva, […]

