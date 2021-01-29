JUST IN: More stranded Nigerians arrive from S’Arabia

Another batch of 424 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia has arrive the country.

The Saudi Air flight that brought them, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11:58 am Friday.

This is the third mercy flight organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NICDOM) this week after more than 300 Nigerians were brought in on Thursday from Dubai.

And before that over 400 were also brought back from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The returnees will join the others who are currently undergoing quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on the virus.

