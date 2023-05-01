News

JUST IN More than 100 police hurt in French May Day protests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 108 police officers have been injured in clashes across France with protesters angry at pension reforms, the Interior Minister has said.

Gerald Darmanin said such a large number of police wounded was extremely rare, adding that 291 people had been arrested during the unrest, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands have been taking part in May Day demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms.

Most were peaceful but radical groups threw petrol bombs and fireworks.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannon.

It is not clear how many protesters have been injured.

This is the latest day of mass action against changes that raise the state pension age from 62 to 64. The unions want the measures withdrawn.

The Interior Ministry put the overall number of demonstrators at 782,000, including 112,000 in the capital Paris, but the CGT union say the figure is three times that number.

In Paris, one police officer suffered serious burns to his hands and face when struck by a petrol bomb.

Violence also broke out in Lyons and Nantes, and there were reports that protesters briefly occupied a luxury hotel in the southern city of Marseille.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Succour for Ariaria traders as Wike donates N200m

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA

Ikpeazu mourns market chairman The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has donated N200 million to traders at the Ariaria International Market Aba, Abia State who were affected by the ongoing remodelling works at the market. His Abia State counterpart, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, announced this while inspecting ongoing remodelling works at the A-Line section of […]
News Top Stories

Airlines: Jet fuel price increase impacts $43.2bn bill

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Product hits N350/litres Lack of constant supply identified Nigeria has begun to see a spike in the price of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1. The commodity has been rising steadily but got to an all time high of N350 per liter this week in the northern parts of the country and N290 in […]
News Top Stories

Housing gap: FG plans fresh tax credit for investors

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Dangote, BUA, FMN, Access Bank listedNgigeBelloASUU   As part of measures to bridge the over 20 million housing deficit in the country, the Federal Government is planning a fresh strategy with the introduction of housing tax credit for some private sector firms to aid the construction of affordable homes to bring down the high prices […]

Leave a Comment