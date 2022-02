Five-year-old boy taken out of deep well in Morocco after four days trapped inside, but his condition is unknown.

It is not clear whether the boy, who has been named as Rayan, survived his ordeal.

Efforts to rescue him have gripped the country, with hundreds of people gathered at the well and thousands more following online, reports the BBC.

The boy plunged 32m (104ft) through the well’s narrow opening. The rescue has been hampered by fears of a landslide.

