JUST IN: Moshood Salvador to join Labour Party from APC

Bearing any last minute change, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, will defect to the Labour Party, New Telegraph has learnt.

A prominent member of Labour Party in the state, who pleaded anonymity do to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed to New Telegraph that Salvador would officially announce his defection soon.

The source said the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairman was at the national headquarters of the Labour Party to officially notify the party of his interest in joining them.

According to the source, Salvador’s interest is to become the governorship candidate of the party in 2023.

He said: “Salvador has declared his intention to become our member and he has equally met the National Chairman of the party. I was among the delegation that went to Abuja to meet the chairman.

“Salvador said some party members approached him to come and lead the party in the state. He is welcomed into the party but some of us are opposed to him becoming our governorship candidate.

“We believed that he can’t work against Bola Tinubu’s structure in Lagos and we have also notified the National Chairman about this development. We have encouraged him to via for a senatorial seat.”

However, when New Telegraph contacted him, Salvador said: “I think as journalist, you need to be patient for events to happen before you publish a news item. I don’t why you are asking this kind of question?”

